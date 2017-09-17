Alec Baldwin took home the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Sunday evening for his performance on Saturday Night Live.

Upon accepting the award for his portrayal of President Donald Trump on the sketch series, Baldwin quipped, "I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy." Trump has made it known time and time again that he is very, very upset he never won an Emmy for hosting The Apprentice on NBC.

Baldwin beat out Louie Anderson, nominated for the second year in a row for Baskets; Tituss Burgess, nominated for the third time for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; two-time Emmy winner Ty Burrell (Modern Family); and Veep's Tony Hale and Matt Walsh.

This is Baldwin's third win in 18 nominations. While it may not seem all that surprising, it is important to note that Baldwin actually submitted the Saturday Night Live episode Melissa McCarthy hosted and not the one he hosted, which could have been his attempt to self-sabotage. After all, he's done it before.

Baldwin recently said he would be returning to SNL to play Trump next season.