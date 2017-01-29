If ever the SAG Awards creates a new category for Bestest Friends in Hollywood History, Sunday's show left no doubt about who the first pair of recipients would be. After Dolly Parton introduced longtime bestie and costar Lily Tomlin, who received a lifetime achievement award midway through the ceremony, it was clear that their friendship deserves its very own trophy.

In true Hollywood fashion, Parton nearly stole the show from the honoree, thanks to an incredible opening monologue in which she actually stuck the landing on a combination refugee ban/boob joke. (Warning: Professional comedienne on closed stage. Do not attempt.)

After getting a few more jokes off her chest (another breast-related pun that is off-limits to everyone but Dolly Parton), the legendary actress and singer handed off the spotlight to her dear friend Tomlin, who gave a hilarious speech that was equally touched by elements of the macabre and the absurd.

The actress, who got her big break on the sketch comedy show Laugh-In in 1969 and currently stars on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie(for which she was nominated for an award tonight, but lost to Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus), started by joking that her lifetime achievement award "came just in the nick of time" relative to the recently-adjusted Doomsday Clock.

Things seemed to turn serious when Tomlin suddenly gasped: "I didn't realize that sadness was on the other side!" But as it turned out, that wasn't an elegant metaphor about the dark side of fame; her Lifetime Achievement trophy literally had a sad face on its back.

Finally, in addition to a sentimental thank-you for her longtime partner Jane Wagner, Tomlin left the crowd with some sage advice from a showbiz veteran:

"Behind every failure is an opportunity someone wishes they had missed."

But if that's too esoteric (or artsy) for you, she also imparted this gem: "Don't leave the house when you're drunk."