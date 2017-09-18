Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Oh, you better believe Designated Survivor's shakeup of the White House will continue in Season 2! And though the job swapping meant bad news for some -- sorry, Kimble Hookstraten (Virginia Madsen) -- one move will reunite one of our favorite teams... and maybe one of our favorite couples!

After serving as Chief of Staff to President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) to start the series, Aaron (Adan Canto) spent the end of Season 1 moving further away from Kirkman when he resigned and decided to help Hookstraten. But thanks to more internal shuffling and a sweet promotion, he'll be back to working very closely with the prez in one of the White House's most important roles.

"He's back, he's large and in charge," new Designated Survivor showrunner Keith Eisner tells TV Guide. "He's the National Security Advisor this year. So he's in every episode, he's involved in all the stories, but he's got personal stories, too."

This is great and all, but we're particularly interested in the "personal stories" part. Now that Aaron is firmly back working with his old pals, hopefully it means he'll be side-by-side with Emily (Italia Ricci) once again and the sexual tension that was surprisingly abandoned in the second half of Season 1 can heat up again. Maybe they'll be able to see that Elvis impersonator after all.

Designated Survivor returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on ABC.