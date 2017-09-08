Look out, Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland)! The First Lady-in-Law is coming to Designated Survivor!

ABC has cast former Parenthood star Bonnie Bedelia to play the mother of Kirkman's wife Alex (Natascha McElhone) when the political thriller returns for Season 2, Deadline reports. The recurring character, Eva Booker, isn't the nightmare mum-in-law of sitcom scenarios though, and is a big supporter of Tom's. However, she's fiercely devoted to Alex, so Tom better make sure his job as the Chief doesn't interfere with Alex's feelings and ambitions.

Speaking to new Designated Survivor showrunner Keith Eisner, we learned that Season 2 will spend more time in the White House and in Tom's inner circle than with the conspiracy. Does that mean we'll see plenty of Alex's mom walking the halls of the White House? Maybe, because she has D.C. roots as a former secretary to a Department of Defense contractor.

In addition to her role as Camille Braverman in NBC's Parenthood, Bedelia is best known as Holly McClane in the Die Hard franchise and was nominated for a Golden Globe for the 1983 film Heart Like a Wheel.

Designated Survivor returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on ABC.