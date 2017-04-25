Descendants 2, the sequel to the Disney Channel's hit 2015 movie about the good teenage children of Disney villains, is set to premiere on Friday, July 21, the Disney ABC Television Group announced Tuesday.

But this is bigger than just the Disney Channel -- Descendants 2 will premiere simultaneously on the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.

"Descendants' fans asked for more, and we've answered their call, with more ways to watch and more ways to engage with the next chapter in their favorite TV movie," Disney TV boss Ben Sherwood said in a statement. "We're combining the magic of Disney Channel content with the power and reach of our linear networks and digital platforms to ensure we're everywhere our fans are all at the same time."

Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron and Mitchell Hope, Descendants 2

Stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope are all returning for the sequel, which continues the story of the Villain Kids as they try to find their place in the heroic land of Auradon. Mal (Cameron) can't handle the pressure of being a princess and returns to the Isle of the Lost where her archenemy Uma (China Anne McClain), daughter of Ursula the Sea Witch, has proclaimed herself queen. Uma has a plan to bust down the barrier between Auradon and the Isle of the Lost and free the villains once and for all, and Mal's going to get caught up in it.

Kenny Ortega is back as director, executive producer and choreographer.

Descendants 2 premieres Friday, July 31 at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.