Craig Manning (Jake Epstein) is headed back to Degrassi.

The official Twitter account for Degrassi: Next Class revealed that Epstein would be returning to the long-running Canadian series this season. According to IMDb, Epstein will appear in the sixth episode "#FactsOnly," in which Craig is the special celebrity judge at a charity talent show.

But you don't have to wait until the new season of Next Class drops this Friday to bask in the greatness that is Craig Manning. The Next Class Twitter account also shared a nearly five-minute video featuring Epstein reuniting with his old Degrassi co-star Adamo Ruggiero.

During their chat, Epstein gave his thoughts on how he thinks Craig's life has turned out since leaving high school to become a musician. "I think he's doing great. I would think that he went back to school, online correspondence courses. He studied psychology," Epstein guessed.

As for Craig's on-and-off romance with Ellie (Stacey Farber), Epstein doesn't think the couple ever got back together. But Ruggiero revealed that Marco and Dylan's (John Bregar) relationship is still going strong, even if they might not be married yet.

"I think they should [get married]," Ruggiero said. "I don't know if they have yet. I don't think they need marriage to define their relationship. I think they know they love each other."

But more importantly, it's clear that Ruggiero and Epstein still love each other, even all these years later.

Degrassi: Next Class Season 4 drops on Netflix this Friday.