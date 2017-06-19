The return of Degrassi: Next Class is nearing, which means it won't be long now before we have to say goodbye to another class of Degrassi grads.

But graduation drama won't be the only things the kids of Degrassi are dealing with this season. Now that Tristan (Lyle Lettau) has finally woken up from his coma, he and Miles (Eric Osborne) don't seem to be living happily ever after. "I stood by your side when you were in a coma," an emotional Miles tells Tristan in this first trailer for Season 4. "I gave up everything."

And Miles and Tristan won't be the only couple going through some ups and downs when Degrassi returns. As the one-minute preview reveals, after breaking up with Frankie (Sara Waisglass), Jonah (Ehren Kassam) is now dating Grace (Nikki Gould). As you can imagine from someone who literally tried their hand at stalking, Frankie doesn't exactly take the news well, smashing Jonah's guitar against a tree in a very public outburst.

The new season will also focus more on how the Syrian students are adjusting to life in Canada. While Rasha (Dalia Yegavian) and Zoe (Ana Golja) are happily falling in love, Maya's photographer friend Saad (Parham Rownaghi) is seemingly at odds with everyone, including Hunter (Spencer MacPherson), Zig (Ricardo Hoyos) and even Goldi (Soma Bhatia).

Noticeably absent from the trailer, however, is Maya (Olivia Scriven), who attempted suicide in the Season 3 finale.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Degrassi: Next Class Season 4, but hopefully it's just around the corner.