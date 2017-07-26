The long-rumored Deadwood movie is yet another step closer to coming to fruition.

Casey Bloys, HBO's president of programming, revealed Wednesday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that David Milch's script is "terrific" and HBO is very interested in moving forward -- if it can clear some hurdles.

"I read the script and the one thing that I was concerned about was that I wanted a script that would stand on its own," said Bloys. "[That is], if you were a Deadwood fan it would make you happy and if you weren't a Deadwood fan you could still enjoy it. I'm happy to say that David totally delivered on that. It is a terrific script."

Still, Bloys says there are still a few roadblocks standing between in the way of a finished film.

"If we can do it for a budget that makes sense for us and find a director -- we're talking to a few folks -- and we can get the cast together, which is no easy task ... we're inclined to do it. But we have to get over those hurdles."

Deadwood is available to stream on HBO Go.