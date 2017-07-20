Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

This supposed Deadwood movie that's been in the works forever is... still in the works!

That's a good thing for the HBO Western that ended all too soon and had hoped to wrap stories up in a pretty bow through a one-off movie.

Deadwood stars Kim Dickens and Dayton Callie, who are now costars on Fear the Walking Dead, were on hand at Comic-Con and told TV Line that HBO called both of them to check on their professional schedules in order to bring them back to the dusty and dangerous town of Deadwood. An actor saying they'd love to do a Deadwood revival is one thing, but an actor saying that HBO has made calls about getting everyone back together is some hard evidence.

Back in January, HBO president Michael Lombardo said that Deadwood creator David Milch had the go-ahead to write a script for the film, and in April, Ian McShane, who played potty-mouthed saloon owner Al Swearengen, said Milch had completed the script.

The caveat here is that nothing is formal with regard to making a new Deadwood film, but once logistics get squared away, expect it to get a greenlight.

In related news, Milch is currently tapped to resurrect True Detective for a third season.

Deadwood is streaming on HBO Go.