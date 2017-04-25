Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

In a sort of real-life superhero team-up, DC Entertainment -- which makes comics, movies and TV shows with iconic characters like Batman and Superman -- is partnering with Warner Bros. to make a DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, the companies announced Tuesday. Think of it as Netflix for Batman.

The platform will launch in 2018 with an exclusive live-action drama series called Titans from a murderer's row of superhero producers, consisting of superstar screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, overworked producer Greg Berlanti (he currently has six series on the air, with two more, Titans and Black Lightning, in the works) and Arrowverse EP Sarah Schechter.

Titans follows a team of young superheroes from across the DC universe led by Dick Grayson, formerly known as Robin. This incarnation will include Starfire, Raven and many others. It's based on the long-running Teen Titans comic series, which has spawned several animated incarnations, including the current Teen Titans Go! on Cartoon Network.

Teen Titans

DC's rival Marvel has its own live-action teenage superheroes series, New Warriors, in the works at Freeform.

The third season of animated series Young Justice, subtitled Outsiders, will also be revived exclusively to the platform. It originally aired on Cartoon Network, but was canceled in 2013.

Both series are in early stages of production, as is the platform itself, which doesn't have a name yet.