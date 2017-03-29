Your first look at Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) as the star of The CW's fifth potential superhero series is here.

Williams is starring as Black Lightning, the first African-American DC superhero to get his own stand-alone title, in Greg Berlanti's latest superhero pilot for the network, Black Lightning. In the first photo of Williams in full getup, he dons a costumed designed by Laura Jean Shannon, whose many film and television credits include the upcoming Jumanji sequel, The Jungle Book and Iron Man.

"I knew way too much about the world as a young boy growing up in Richmond, California," says Black Lightning writer and producer Sam Akil. "I was no stranger to violence, death, hopelessness or the feeling that no one cared about what was happening in my life. Comics were a great way for me to escape. I was about 13 when Black Lightning was created, and finally there was a black superhero that gave a damn about our neighborhood and our lives."

Arrow: Who is Vigilante?

Production for Black Lightning is currently underway in Atlanta, Ga. Once The CW reviews the pilot episode, it will make a decision later this spring on whether the superhero will already join their robust DC roster as a full series. Berlanti is also an executive producer of the network's four superhero titles as well as Riverdale. If Black Lightning gets picked up, it'll bring his CW show total to six.

Cress Williams, Black Lightning

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)