Last November, Netflix announced that Dave Chappelle would be releasing three stand-up specials in 2017. The first two, The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas, came out March 21. The third one is managing to keep the promise Netflix made last year by coming at the last minute — Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will be released on the final day of 2017, the streaming service announced Friday.

No details besides date and title were released, but Chappelle did a 10-show residency at Radio City Music Hall this summer, so the special may be culled from those shows.

The date announcement video feels like it could be a very short and silly Chappelle's Show sketch in which Chappelle inserts himself into a scene from Stranger Things, begging Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to psychically slam him into a wall.

The special will cap a year or so in which Chappelle reentered the public eye after years out of the spotlight, starting with an Emmy-winning turn hosting Saturday Night Live last year, followed by the two specials and his Radio City run.

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity comes to Netflix Sunday, Dec. 31.