So, uh, Shania Twain. The country legend was a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars Monday night, and she did a weird job. She seemed uncomfortable, like she forgot how to talk every time the camera got to her. "It's incredible how sensual the flick of ankles in unison can be," she said to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. A poetic turn of phrase, but not one that gives constructive feedback. When she spoke, people were like "uhh..."

To be fair to Shania, she had such severe Lyme disease that it's a miracle she can speak at all. She almost lost her voice and didn't sing publicly for many years. She lip-synched her performance during Dancing with the Stars, which made some people unhappy but was probably necessary to ensure the segment went smoothly. She put out her first album in 15 years last month, and it's great to have her back. But none of that makes her performance on Dancing with the Stars comprehensible.

Dancing Fans on Twitter came with the snarky commentary.

Dancing with the Stars Recap: Who Got a Perfect Score on Movie Night?

Not everybody was so negative, and there were plenty of people who really enjoyed her.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.