So, uh, Shania Twain. The country legend was a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars Monday night, and she did a weird job. She seemed uncomfortable, like she forgot how to talk every time the camera got to her. "It's incredible how sensual the flick of ankles in unison can be," she said to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev. A poetic turn of phrase, but not one that gives constructive feedback. When she spoke, people were like "uhh..."

To be fair to Shania, she had such severe Lyme disease that it's a miracle she can speak at all. She almost lost her voice and didn't sing publicly for many years. She lip-synched her performance during Dancing with the Stars, which made some people unhappy but was probably necessary to ensure the segment went smoothly. She put out her first album in 15 years last month, and it's great to have her back. But none of that makes her performance on Dancing with the Stars comprehensible.

Dancing Fans on Twitter came with the snarky commentary.

Shania Twain doesn't have a damn clue what she's doing tonight on #DWTS she's just so confused 😂 — Blake Johnson (@BlakeNiccole) October 24, 2017

Waiting for Shania Twain to put together a coherent sentence on #DWTS @DancingABC like... pic.twitter.com/qdbmcFGcN9 — Robin Carlson (@RobinStombaugh) October 24, 2017

Is it just me or is Shania Twain talking in slow motion? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/h7Ody5qaXq — Mackenzie Clark (@Mackenzietron) October 24, 2017

Does Shania Twain know this is an hour show? #DWTS25 -- Mary Ann Vice (@vice_ann) October 24, 2017

I don't think I've ever heard Shania Twain speak. After this episode, I hope I don't again. So. Awkward. #DWTS — Ginger Snaps Necks (@GingersSnapps) October 24, 2017

Shania Twain has no business being a #DWTS judge pic.twitter.com/04haKwKJyF — Gina🌻 (@g_michelle11) October 24, 2017

#DWTS25 I love Shania twain but she confused me tonight pic.twitter.com/URSHmgJ7T2 — Roxie👻🎃🇨🇦 (@Canadian_mom73) October 24, 2017

Not everybody was so negative, and there were plenty of people who really enjoyed her.

Don't attack my girl shania pic.twitter.com/GzhHIRXS5F — Megan Peters (@emugsymeg) October 14, 2017

.@ShaniaTwain is such an amazing spirit & I loved seeing her on #DWTS last night. #ShaniaNOW is her best album to date ❤️ @DancingABC @GMA — LP (@ARealPayne) October 24, 2017

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.