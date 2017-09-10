Until now, it seemed like Drew and Jonathan Scott, perhaps better known as the Property Brothers, thanks to their hit HGTV renovation series of the same name, did everything together. They star on a show together, they work together on homes, and, yes, they even live together in real life.

But for Dancing with the Stars' 25th season, Drew Scott will be going it alone on the dance floor without his brother.

So, why did this attached-at-the-hip duo decide to separate on this occasion?

Well, surprisingly enough, it has nothing to do with Drew's documented history of trying to make it in show business.

According to Jonathan Scott, he did have the opportunity to compete with his brother on the new season of Dancing, but declined due to his off-camera work commitments. "We're very different, I'm much more relaxed and I feel like I've got a little bit of a natural rhythm," he told Entertainment Weekly. "If I didn't have 17 construction projects on the go right now that I can't step away from, I would be there. They wanted us both to do it -- they wanted Drew and I to go head-to-head."



However, Jonathan did leave open the possibility that he might be able to come in as a sub, unbeknownst to anyone who can't tell the twins apart, if the occasion calls, joking, "We may have discussed that if Drew gets injured, we just swap costumes, I step in and win the whole thing for him. I wonder if the judges would even notice -- we should try it! Not even for the real competition, we should see if I walked out in the costume if the judges could even tell the difference."

If nothing else, it sounds like he has a lot of confidence in his ability to cut a rug, so we very well could see Jonathan follow in his brother's footsteps a la Drew and Nick Lachey in the coming seasons.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8/7c on ABC.