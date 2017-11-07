Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

From the very first episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 25, it's been obvious that there was a clear frontrunner in this year's competition: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold started strong and only kept getting better as the weeks went on.

From Rumbas to Paso Dobles to Sambas, this couple has proved they've got what it takes to not only make the finals but win this thing, and if you don't believe us, just check the leaderboard. They've gotten so many perfect scores so far that it's almost a surprise Dancing with the Stars hasn't started engraving their names on the mirrorball trophy already.

Don't believe us? We've got GIF evidence that this couple is the bomb dot com.

A++ hips

No hold? No problem

Three's a party

Swagger in spades

Look at them lifts!

Acrobatics? Check!

Jetés? Seriously?

Alley-oop!

Faster than lightning footwork

Are we sure he's not a pro?

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.