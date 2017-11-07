From the very first episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 25, it's been obvious that there was a clear frontrunner in this year's competition: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold started strong and only kept getting better as the weeks went on.
From Rumbas to Paso Dobles to Sambas, this couple has proved they've got what it takes to not only make the finals but win this thing, and if you don't believe us, just check the leaderboard. They've gotten so many perfect scores so far that it's almost a surprise Dancing with the Stars hasn't started engraving their names on the mirrorball trophy already.
Don't believe us? We've got GIF evidence that this couple is the bomb dot com.
Dancing with the Stars' Witney Carson Plans to "Brush Off" Tom Bergeron's Inappropriate Comment
A++ hips
No hold? No problem
Three's a party
Swagger in spades
Look at them lifts!
Acrobatics? Check!
Jetés? Seriously?
Alley-oop!
Faster than lightning footwork
Are we sure he's not a pro?
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.