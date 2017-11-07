Now Playing Behind the Scenes of Dancing with the Stars' Dazzling Costumes

What was that, Tom Bergeron?

The Dancing with the Stars host is usually known for his slickness, but during Monday's show he had a rare lapse in judgement and made an inappropriate joke about dance pro Witney Carson.

When Carson and her partner Frankie Muniz were getting judged after their waltz, Carrie Ann Inaba praised Muniz, saying, "I look for mistakes, but I don't see them — except for when you almost lost control of Witney there." Bergeron responded to Inaba's remark by quipping, "I'm guessing he's not the first guy who's lost control of Witney."

Carson looked visibly uncomfortable while Muniz and the audience gasped and exclaimed "ohhh!" in response to Bergeron's unexpected remark.

Dancing with the Stars: Who's So Good They Got Two Perfect Scores?

Bergeron immediately backpedaled (literally — he took a few steps backward) and tried to explain what he meant. "You can be a harsh taskmaster," he said, still leaving many questioning what his intentions were behind that remark, including Carson and Muniz.

"I think it was just 'Make Witney Uncomfortable Day,'" Muniz told People after the show.

"Yeah, I guess," Carson added. "I don't know, you guys. I didn't really get it at first because I was like, 'I don't really get what that means,' but yeah, thanks. Thanks for whatever that was."

Despite still not understanding what drove the inappropriate comment, Carson said she doesn't plan to let Bergeron's remark get to her. "But I'm just going to brush it off, and I hope you guys do too," she told the magazine.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.