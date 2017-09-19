We might be only one episode into Dancing with the Stars' 25th season, but one couple has already won over our hearts.

From the second Grease: Live star and Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher met pro Lindsay Arnold, it was clear that this was a perfect match. Jordan fanned out over Lindsay. Lindsay fanned out over Jordan. And the pair literally could not keep the smiles off their faces as they worked their way through their first week of rehearsals, even adorably wearing matching outfits at one point!

By the time they finally hit the stage during Monday's live season premiere, they were a seamless team. Jordan and Lindsay's tango to Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" was an absolutely stellar way to kick off the season and put them high in the running for the Mirrorball trophy.

Judges took notice of the duo's impressive moves and charisma, rewarding them with a score of 22/30, tying only with Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas for best of the night. But Len & Co. weren't the only ones to realize we have something special on our hands with Jordan and Lindsay. Fans immediately took notice of the duo's chemistry and many, many wig-snatching jokes soon followed.

The rest of the cast watching Jordan and Lindsay #dwts pic.twitter.com/wBbYsVIZBY — PrettyLittlePopcast (@The_Popcast) September 19, 2017

Okay, it's official. Jordan & Lindsey are my FAVORITE. That was week one?! My fave couple dancing to one of my fave songs! 😻 #DWTS — Kailyn Elizabeth (@FangirlKailyn) September 19, 2017

dancing with the stars is cancelled give jordan & lindsey the mirror ball rn — emily reid ◡̈ (@upsidedownemily) September 19, 2017

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda even got in on the action.

Let's get this guy in front of a crowd. pic.twitter.com/GXtqfltQ1d — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 19, 2017

But it was Jordan and Lindsay's reactions to each other that truly melted our hearts. Could their chemistry on the floor be turning into something more? WE CAN ONLY DREAM!

I have THE BEST partner 😉😉😉 https://t.co/0KqpvQhMlE — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) September 19, 2017

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.