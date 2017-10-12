Crystal Reed is not opposed to returning to the world of Teen Wolf and our hearts just leapt.

Reed starred on the MTV supernatural drama for its first three seasons before her character Alison Argent was killed off. She returned in Season 5 for a special episode where she played the Maid of Gévaudan, Marie-Jeanne Valet -- Alison's ancestor and the first Argent werewolf hunter.

Teen Wolf officially wrapped its original run last month, but not before MTV revealed that it's already interested in doing a reboot or spin-off of the series down the road. A Marie-Jeanne spin-off is something that fans have been clamoring for ever since Reed returned to the show for that one-off episode.

"I would love that," Reed told TV Guide while promoting her new role of Sofia Falcone on Fox's Gotham at New York Comic Con. "I was really excited when they asked me back to play a different character. If you look at MTV, Teen Wolf is the most successful scripted show so I think they'd be silly not to."

We totally agree! And Marie-Jeanne would be a great way to continue the series. When TV Guide talked to Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis for the series finale, he said that all spin-off talks were still in the discussion phase at the network, but Reed has faith in her former producer.

"[Teen Wolf] is kind of Jeff Davis' baby, but I think he needs to take a break from it for a moment," she said. "If he did [make a spin-off], it would be brilliant I'm sure."

We can tell you that we are definitely here for it.

In the meantime, you can catch Reed on Gotham, Thursday nights at 8/7c on Fox.

Additional reporting by Alex Zalben.