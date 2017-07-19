Teen Wolf might be ending this summer, but MTV is already looking towards a potential reboot of the series down the line.

The network is in early talks with creator Jeff Davis to possibly revive the series as an anthology with a new cast and new setting, per The Hollywood Reporter. Although the core of the potential reboot would be made up of new characters, the trade publication does note there would be room to see some original Teen Wolf stars return.

While the reboot is still in the very early stages, Davis and MTV are currently planning on continuing the story of Teen Wolf's original series in a podcast that will likely launch shortly after the series finale.

"These characters and these stories have hit a peak," MTV president Chris McCarthy told THR. "We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."

Teen Wolf will conclude its six-season run on MTV this summer. Its final ten episodes will kick off Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c on MTV.