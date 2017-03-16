Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Someone call Garcia because Morgan is back!

Shemar Moore is returning to Criminal Minds for the Season 12 finale, TVGuide.com has learned.

In the episode, which is scheduled to air May 10, Morgan (Moore) will bring the BAU a lead in their case against Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman), who probably totally pulled the frame job on Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Will it be Morgan who finally gets pretty boy out of prison?

This is Moore's first appearance on the show since he left last March after 11 seasons. The actor, who has since joined CBS S.W.A.T. pilot, told TVGuide.com after his departure that he wouldn't return permanently, but "if they ask me to come back and dance, yes, I would be willing to do that."



Shemar Moore on his Criminal Minds exit: "I'm proud of the way things ended for Derek Morgan"

A lot has changed since Moore's exit. Thomas Gibson was dismissed over the summer after an altercation with a writer/producer, and the BAU got fresh blood in Walker (Damon Gupton) and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), who did not get off on the best foot with Morgan's baby girl Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness). That introduction should be good.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)