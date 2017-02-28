Steel yourself Shemar Moore fans: The heartthrob is coming back to network TV.

Moore, who left Criminal Minds last spring after 11 seasons, will lead the CBS drama pilot S.W.A.T., which is executive produced by The Shield creator Shawn Ryan and a team that includes director Justin Lin (Community) and producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas (CSI: NY, Sleepy Hollow) among others. Moore also will serve as a producer on the project, which takes inspiration from the 2003 movie that took its inspiration from Aaron Spelling's TV series of the 1970s.

In S.W.A.T, a presumably frequently shirtless Moore will play Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, a dyed-in-the-wool S.W.A.T. lieutenant who's conflicted between his loyalty to the streets and his officers when he's tasked to run a unit that's sort of a last resort for solving crimes in Los Angeles. It's a plum role for the 46-year-old longtime actor, who told TVGuide.com as he was departing Criminal Minds last year that he was "looking for his Homeland" i.e. a place where his talents -- and, we have to assume and hope -- those splendid pecs and abs can shine.

S.W.A.T will join a pack of notable action-drama reboots CBS has taken to air as of late but will hopefully have better luck: its reboot of the Chris Tucker/Jackie Chan flick Rush Hour was canceled, and Training Day, which has yet to announce a second season, lost its star Bill Paxton after his unexpected death last week.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)