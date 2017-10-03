Connie Britton is reuniting with Ryan Murphy, but that doesn't mean she's returning to American Horror Story. Instead, the Murder House actress will star in Murphy's upcoming Fox procedural 9-1-1, TV Guide has learned.

The emergency responder drama - which also stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause - will follow the lives of firefighters, paramedics and cops as they struggle to balance the high-pressure situations they find themselves in at work and their own personal dramas. 9-1-1's 13-episode first season will premiere at midseason, with no official debut date yet announced. Details about Britton's, Bassett's and Krause's characters remain unknown.

The role makes Britton's first series regular part since she left Nashville earlier this year and her third project with Murphy. She previously starred in the first seasons of American Horror Story and American Crime Story, although she's best known for playing Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights. Fans can also catch Britton in the upcoming Showtime comedy SMILF, which premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10/9c.