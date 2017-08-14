We may all still be mourning the death of Rayna James, but Connie Britton is moving onward and upward.

Britton has just booked a recurring role in Showtime's half-hour comedy series, SMILF, a new series about a young woman named Bridgette (Frankie Shaw) struggling to balance her life of freedom with her newfound motherhood.

The former Nashville star will play Ally, Bridgette's unstable boss who struggles with boundaries and finds herself in constant pursuit of self-betterment. Her expectations for Bridgette's role in her life go far beyond tutoring her kids.

She will recur in a multi-episode arc alongside two other new characters. Raven Goodwin will play Eliza, Bridgette's best friend and sometimes roommate who's in pharmacy school. Mark Webber will play Father Eddie, a sober priest who runs a Catholic Parish in South Boston.

SMILF premieres Sunday, Nov. 5th at 10/9c on Showtime.