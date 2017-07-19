Code Black is undergoing yet another cast overhaul.

Melanie Chandra, who played Malaya Pineda since Season 1, will not be returning for Season 3, TVLine reports. However, the cast has added yet another new character in the wake of Chandra's departure.

Scream's Tyler Perez will recur as Diego, "a rich and privileged charmster who has been handed everything in his life -- including his first year residency at Angels Memorial," per TVLine. In addition to Diego's regular residency duties, he'll also be making a documentary about his experiences at the hospital (which we doubt will go over well with many of his new co-workers).

As previously reported, Code Black's third season will also see the introduction of the new recurring character Rox, played by Moon Bloodgood. The Falling Skies alum will play a competitive paramedic who is partnered with Dr. Willis (Rob Lowe).

This is the second time Code Black has undergone a notable cast shakeup, although this time isn't nearly as drastic as the first. After Season 1, the CBS procedural dropped stars Bonnie Somerville and Raza Jaffrey and added Lowe, Noah Gray-Cabey, Emily Tyra and Nafessa Williams.

Code Black will premiere midseason on CBS.

