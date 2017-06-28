Dr. Willis (Rob Lowe) is getting a new partner on Code Black next season, and she's right up his alley.

The CBS medical drama has recruited Moon Bloodgood to play Rox, "a brassy and competitive paramedic who thinks fast on her feet and doesn't scare easily," according to TVLine. Rox will be Willis' counterpart as he heads into the field this season and the two are going to challenge each other.

Will is an active member of the military on the show and as he shifts his focus to medicine, it'll require a lot of time in ambulances and helicopters with Rox. We all know how spending time with someone in a high pressure situation works out on the dramas. Can these two hot heads make something work?



Code Black Season 3 premieres mid-season on CBS.

