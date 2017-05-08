Chris Soules, the former star of The Bachelor who rear-ended a tractor last month, resulting in the death of farmer Kenneth Mosher, has been formally charged with "hit and run, resulting in death" in Buchanan County, Iowa court, KWWL reports. The DA's office says this is the same charge as "leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death," the charge for which he was arrested.

The formal charge reads: "HIT AND RUN -- DEATH RESULTING, a Class D Felony, in violation of Iowa Code Section 321.261(4), in that on or about April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County, Iowa, Christopher Douglas Soules did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident."

Soules fled the scene of the accident before police arrived, though he did call 911, identified himself and checked Mosher's pulse before emergency personnel arrived, at which time he left. His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the charges last week.

District attorneys maintain that Soules fled the scene, and allege that he tried to conceal pertinent information about the crash, like his "level of intoxication" at the time and why there were open and empty beer cans in his truck.

Soules faces up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Soules' arraignment is set for Tuesday, May 23.