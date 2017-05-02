Buchanan County, Iowa attorneys allege that Chris Soules, the former star of The Bachelor facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal vehicle accident he was involved in, purchased alcohol shortly before the crash that took the life of Kenneth Mosher on April 24, TMZ reports.

Prosecutors say that witnesses saw Soules purchasing alcohol at a convenience store before the crash and he may have been drinking when it happened. He left the scene and wasn't taken into custody until hours later, which made it impossible for officers to determine his level of intoxication at the time of the crash.

In the court documents, district attorneys argue that Soules sought to "obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, including a determination of his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident."

Chris Soules



The district attorneys' filing comes in response to a motion submitted by Soules' attorneys Monday seeking to dismiss the charge, arguing that Soules did what he was supposed to do under the law. He called 911, identified himself and checked Mosher's pulse, actions which are confirmed by the released recording of the 911 call. They say he waited until emergency personnel were on the scene before leaving.

Soules was arrested April 24 after his pick-up truck rear-ended Mosher's tractor. Soules was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Soules is due for his first hearing in Buchanan County Court May 9.