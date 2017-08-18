Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Lindsay (Sophia Bush) dropped a bombshell in the Chicago P.D. Season 4 finale when she took an FBI job in New York, meaning that Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) now probably has a permanent spot in the Intelligence Unit. When the show returns this fall, expect to see her deal with even more complex cases... and possibly find love. At least, that's what showrunner Rick Eid says.

"She'll have a lot of interesting cases to solve and moral dilemmas to deal with along the way and she'll probably be involved in a romantic story line with one of our characters," he tells TV Guide.

So who's the lucky guy?

"It will be somebody within our unit," Eid added.

Don't break out the bubbly yet though. Inter-unit romances aren't always about happy endings on this show. Remember Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Lindsay?

Season 5 of Chicago P.D. premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10/9c on NBC.