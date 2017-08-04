Changes are afoot at Chicago P.D.for Season 5, with star Sophia Bush and longtime showrunner Matt Olmstead departing the series. But one familiar face will be back in the fold: Jon Seda, whose character Antonio Dawson was spun off to the ill-fated Chicago Justice last winter.

With NBC deciding to cancel Justice after just one season, Antonio will return to his old stomping grounds in the Intelligence Unit as part of a new case the team is working on.

"The suspect that they're going after, they need someone to be a part of [the investigation] that this guy has no idea who he is and has never seen him before, and that turns out to be Antonio," Seda told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. "From there kind of sparks Antonio's feelings about the old team and what makes him happy, and there'll be some questions as to how he would do it if he were to go back."

With the new season picking up about six months after the events of Season 4, will there also be room for Antonio to rekindle his relationship with Chicago Fire's Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)? Seda hopes so.

"With the return of Antonio in that world, there's always that possibility," he says. "I love Kara Killmer, love working with her, and I would love to keep that going."

