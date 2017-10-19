Chicago P.D.'s Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) will be dropping by Chicago Fire soon!

Yes, the Central Intelligence detective is visiting his sister Gabby (Monica Raymund) over at Firehouse 51 for what probably won't be a happy family reunion.

"You're gonna see Antonio come over to [Chicago Fire] for a few episodes," Raymund tells TV Guide, noting that Antonio returns to deal with a "situation" involving their dad Ramon (Daniel Zacapa) who ends up in the hospital. We last saw Ramon at the start of Season 6 living with Gabby and Casey (Jesse Spencer). The living arrangement caused quite a bit of tension within the family before Ramon smoothed things over and finally moved out.

While Ramon and Gabby are on good terms, the same can't be said for father and son. The two haven't spoken since Season 5's "Lift Each Other" which saw Antonio take a swing at Ramon after dear old dad announced that he was leaving their mother Camila (Fulvia Vergel) at their parents' 40th-anniversary party. Needless to say, their next face-to-face meeting will come with a lot of baggage.

