This week's Chicago Fire finds Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund) trapped and forced to rely on her survival instincts in a heart-racing episode.

In this exclusive sneak peek, the off-duty firefighter takes notice of an unstable parking structure that is under construction. When she tries to warn one of the workers that the concrete is crumbling, he simply gives her the brush-off and she's forced to take matters into her own hands.

Dawson heads straight into the garage to warn others to get out, but then the structure collapses and she's suddenly trapped. Even worse, she left her cellphone in her car so she can't even call for backup. So how will she make it out of this sticky situation? You'll have to wait until Thursday to find out!

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Casey (Jesse Spencer) taking on some additional duties while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) grows suspicious of Hope (Eloise Mumford) after learning some unsavory rumors about the perky newcomer. Plus, the firehouse will receive a surprise visitor!

The NBC drama also stars Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, avid Eigenberg, Yuri Sardarov, Joe Minoso and Christian Stolte.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on NBC.