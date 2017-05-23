Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The verdict is in. NBC has ruled on the fate of Chicago Justice.

TVGuide.com can confirm that NBC has decided to cancel Chicago Justice after one season. The procedural was the only Chicago show to not receive a renewal earlier this month after NBC picked up Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.and Chicago Med.

The drama starred Philip Winchester as attorney Peter Stone, the son of Law & Order's Ben Stone, and Carl Weathers as State's Attorney Mark Jefferies. It also starred Justified's Joelle Carter, UnREAL's Monica Barbaro and Chicago P.D.'s Jon Seda. It's unknown whether Seda will return to P.D. next season following Justice's cancellation.

Chicago Justice averaged a 1.5 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic (Live+7) in its first season, beating some of the other dramas NBC renewed. Taken, which was picked up for a second season, averaged a 1.4 and Shades of Blue, which was picked up for a third, averaged a 1.3.