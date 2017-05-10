NBC has picked up three of its Chicago series, but there are still two Dick Wolf procedurals waiting to hear about their 2017-18 TV season fate.

TVGuide.com has learned that the network is picking up Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med for extra seasons, but has yet to weigh in on whether newcomer Chicago Justice or veteran procedural Law and Order: Special Victims Unit will get another season at the network.

The renewal is big news for the windy-city drama Chicago P.D. It'll hit the landmark 100 episodes in its granted fifth season. Chicago Fire, the first of the Chicago shows will enter its sixth season, while Chicago Med will be back for a third season.

Law and Order: SVU is currently finishing up its 18th season on NBC. It is the second-longest running drama on TV, just two seasons behind its mothership series Law and Order and Gunsmoke, which ran for 20 seasons each. The procedural has been a reliable performer for NBC and ties Chicago Fire as the second highest-rated drama on the network with a 2.5 rating in adults and an average of 10 million viewers. Taking the record would be a milestone for Wolf since Law & Order was abruptly canceled in 2010, just one season shy of breaking the record then.

Chicago Justice is on the opposite end of the spectrum. The newest Chicago series launched in March as part of a one-night three show crossover and stars Philip Winchester and Carl Wethers. The fourth Chicago series has a more procedural feel than its sibling shows and premiered with a modest 1.6 rating in adults and 8.7 million viewers.