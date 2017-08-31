Chicago Fire closed out Season 5 with the fates of Casey (Jesse Spencer), Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) still up in the air. As we wait to see if they made it out alive, a new poster gives us hope that at least one of them -- namely Casey and his perfectly-coifed mane -- might have been saved.

NBC dropped the official Season 6 poster, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, on Thursday which features the Firehouse 51 crew looking fresh-faced and soot-free -- a stark contrast to that heartbreaking finale. More importantly, Casey is included as well. So does that mean he's alive? We still don't know and according to showrunner Derek Haas, the whole team definitely won't be returning.

"You can expect not everyone coming back for this season," he tells TV Guide. "But I don't wanna say as to what causes that."

What we do know is that the new season picks up immediately after the Season 5 finale, meaning we'll learn what happened to the trapped firefighters right away.

Chicago Fire returns Sept. 28 at 10/9 c on NBC.