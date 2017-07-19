Chicago Fire is tapping into some Fifty Shades of Grey talent for a recurring role in Season 6.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Eloise Mumford, who played Anastasia's BFF and roomie Kate in the films, will step into the role of Hope Jacquinot, an old friend of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Hailing from a small Indiana town, she'll bring her charm, good looks and probably some drama to the Windy City. Perhaps she'll live up to her namesake and provide some for her friend in the dating department.

Chicago Fire isn't the only show adding friendly faces. The Wire alum Wendell Pierce will bring his range of talents to Chicago P.D. as a guest star in the Season 5 premiere. He'll play a politician named Alderman Ray Price who bounces between staying neutral and choosing sides. Something tells me this will not end well.

On a positive note, Jon Seda will be returning as a series regular now that Chicago Justice is canceled. However, this season will also see Sophia Bush departing after her character takes up an undercover assignment with the FBI's counter terrorism unit in New York.

Chicago P.D. returns to NBC on Sept. 27 at 10/9c, followed by Chicago Fire on Sept. 28 at 10/9 c.