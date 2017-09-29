[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Chicago Fire's Season 6 premiere. Read at your own risk.]

The dust has settled around Chicago Fire's Season 6 premiere and we finally know who survived that gnarly warehouse blaze: everyone. Yep, after showrunner Derek Haas teased that "you can expect not everyone coming back," the show pulled off the ultimate fake out and kept the entire Firehouse 51 crew alive. (Although, Haas wasn't technically lying because Kannell [Kamal Angelo Bolden] ended up leaving the show via other means.)

Going into the episode, fans were most concerned about Mouch (Christian Stolte) -- who, prior to the fire, revealed his plans to retire and who also suffered a heart attack while battling those flames -- and Casey (Jesse Spencer), who closed out Season 5 with a heartfelt goodbye to his wife Gabby (Monica Raymund). The Season 6 premiere didn't leave their fates hanging for long, cutting right to the chase and letting us know that everyone made it out of that warehouse just fine, but not without a little teasing.

When Casey was the last to be found, mask-less and unconscious, he appeared to be dead or on the verge of it. The show then immediately cut to what appeared to be his funeral... only it wasn't! It was a celebration of his heroic efforts during that monstrous blaze and he even picked up a Medal of Valor for his troubles.

The fake out caught many fans off-guard, including Twitter user Ms. Sinclair who wrote, "They scared the crap out of me. I thought Casey was dead #ChicagoFire." Here's how the rest of the Twitterverse reacted to that nerve-wracking premiere.

Now my brain has finally calmed the F down from the last 5 months & the tears from this trickery have stopped #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/TzFJfAHunI — Holly Brooks (@Mrs_Brooks42217) September 29, 2017

THEY DID NOT JUST DO THAT ☠️☠️ SHOOOOOK @NBCChicagoFire #ChicagoFire — KIMMY (@kimmy_vca) September 29, 2017

THATS RIGHT. CASEY AINT DEAD HALLELUJAH. I CAN FINALLY BREATHE. STILL SHOOK FROM LAST NIGHT #Dawsey #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/BomPKRfACl — Chelsey MacMillan♡ (@chelseymacmilan) September 29, 2017

THANKS CHICAGO FIRE WRITERS FOR MAKING ME THINK CASEY WAS DEAD 😒😒 #ChicagoFire — Emily (@Country_Child21) September 29, 2017

I was ugly crying because this damn show made me believe Cassie died..how rude #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/Eu0jdhr1BR — درم (@espressomadness) September 29, 2017

How did you feel about the premiere?

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on NBC.