When we last caught up with our favorite firefighters from Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire, all was not well. The fates of Casey (Jesse Spencer), Severide (Taylor Kinney), Kannell (Kamal Angelo Bolden), Mouch (Christian Stolte), Herrmann (David Eigenberg), Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were left up in the air and thanks to some clever teasing from showrunner Derek Haas, it looked like someone was going to die in that warehouse blaze.

The Season 6 premiere picks up immediately where we left off in that burning building and while we were pretty sure Severide and Kanell would escape unscathed, the same could not be said for Mouch who had collapsed from a heart attack. In another part of the building, Casey -- surrounded by smoke and flames and without his mask -- also appeared to be dangerously close to death.

When Boden (Eamonn Walker) was finally able to get the fire under control, we learned just what happened to the trapped firefighters. As expected Severide, Kanell, Otis and Kidd made it out fine. Herman, suffering from burns caused by the water cannons and still performing CPR on Mouch, seemed okay, as did Mouch, who finally opened his eyes.

Then there is Casey -- the last one to be found -- who had already said his goodbyes to his wife Gabby (Monica Raymund) in the Season 5 finale. When the crew finds him maskless and unconscious, it looked like his fate had been sealed. To make matters worse, the next scene features Boden delivering a moving speech about his heroism - the sort of thing you'd see when someone dies in the line of duty.

Chicago Fire Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

But then... surprise! It turns out that Casey is not actually dead and that the point of the ceremony is to reward him with the Medal of Valor for his life-saving efforts during that nerve-wracking warehouse fire. Did anyone see that coming?

While we're glad the entire crew made it out of the fire intact, we can't ignore the giant elephant in the room: Someone is going to leave the show. "You can expect not everyone coming back for this season," Haas told TV Guide ahead of the new season.

But who could it be? After going back on his word about retiring later in the episode, we can probably rule out Mouch.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10/9 c on NBC.