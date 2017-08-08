An Everybody Loves Raymond alum is headed to Bull in Season 2.

TV Guide can exclusively reveal that Brad Garrett will guest star in an episode that finds Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) as a defendant in a case. Garrett will play a legendary attorney who Bull calls up to defend him for the trial. No additional details have been released yet but it looks like Bull is about to fall on some hard times.

Additionally, Friday Night Lights' Minka Kelly will also appear this season, Entertainment Weekly reports. Kelly will play the much-younger wife of a media tycoon who is targeted by Bull for a murder trial after she kills her husband while defending herself against his attacks.

The CBS drama has already seen a bit of a shakeup with Glenn Gordon Caron, who created both Moonlighting and Medium, replacing Mark Goffman as the showrunner. Despite the major change, Goffman remains attached to the series as an executive producer.

Now that Caron has the reigns, however, don't expect the show to look that much different when it returns this fall. "The show is a huge hit so it's not like it's calling for changes," Caron tells TV Guide. "At the same time, we all felt that it got off to a terrific start but there's also an opportunity to make it deeper and more felt."

That means exploring more character backstories and finding out "what happens to them after they leave work." Things will be especially difficult for Bull, who is not only set to stand trial but will also see his former flame and sometimes adversary Diana Lindsay (played by The Night Shift's Jill Flint) waltzing right back into his life.

Watch the drama unfold when Bull returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)