We know. You haven't even gotten your beach chairs out from the back corner of the garage, but the fall TV premiere dates are already starting to come in and you'll have to start planning your viewing schedule before your first trip to the shore.

CBS is the first network to announce their fall premiere dates, and it gets a bit tricky thanks to that little thing called Thursday Night Football. Here are the highlights: The Big Bang Theory returns on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. followed by the series premiere of its first spin-off Young Sheldon at 8:30. Kevin Can Wait and Scorpion will also return that night with the launch of new comedy Me, Myself and I. Young Sheldon won't return until Nov. 2 when The Big Bang Theory makes it's annual return to Thursdays.

Bull returns on Tuesday, Sept. 26, sandwiched between NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. David Boreanez gets into uniform for the series premiere of SEAL Team on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m., after the 35th season premiere of Survivor and followed by a new season of Criminal Minds.

Jeremy Piven makes his network TV return with Wisdom of the Crowd on Sunday, Oct. 1 following a double header of NFL Football. Meanwhile, fans have to hold out until Thursday, Nov. 2 to see Shemar Moore in the series premiere of S.W.A.T. at 10 p.m., following the network's Big Bang anchored comedy block.

Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Freddy Rodriguez, Bull

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30-8:30 PM: 60 Minutes (50th Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 25

8:00-8:30 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (11th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 p.m. : Young Sheldon (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. : Kevin Can Wait (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m.: Me, Myself and I (Series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Scorpion (4th Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 p.m. : NCIS (15th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. : Bull (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. : NCIS: New Orleans (4th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 27

8:00-9:00 p.m. : Survivor (35th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. : SEAL Team (SERIES DEBUT)

10:00-11:00 p.m. : Criminal Minds (13th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 28

7:30 p.m. ET : Thursday Night Football Pre-Game Show

8:25 p.m. ET : NFL Thursday Night Football (Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers)

Friday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. : MacGuyver (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. : Hawaii Five-O (8th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. : Blue Bloods (8th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 30

10:00-11:00 p.m. : 48 Hours (30th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 1

8:30-9:30 p.m. : Wisdom of the Crowd (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:30 p.m. : NCIS: Los Angeles (9th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. : The Big Bang Theory

8:30-9:00 p.m. : 9JKL (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 p.m. : Kevin Can Wait

9:30-10:00 p.m. : Me, Myself & I

10:00-11:00 p.m. : Scorpion

Sunday, Oct. 8

10:00-11:00 p.m. : Madam Secretary (4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 p.m. : Kevin Can Wait (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 p.m. : 9JKL

9:00-9:30 p.m. : Me, Myself & I (regular time period)

9:30-10:00 p.m. : Superior Donuts (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. : Scorpion

Thursday, Nov. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. : The Big Bang Theory (regular time period)

8:30-9:00 p.m. : Young Sheldon (regular time period)

9:00-9:30 p.m.: Mom (5th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m.: Life in Pieces (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. : S.W.A.T. (Series Premiere)

