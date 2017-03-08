This Friday, March 10, will mark the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer -- because time is nothing if not a cruel, senseless joke.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her gang of Scoobies have now been off the air since 2003, but since so many shows from that era have recently returned from the dead, it's not unreasonable to ponder what it might take for the Buffster to return.

Well, according to a recent Hollywood Reporter interview with Gail Berman -- an executive producer on both Buffy and its spin-off series, Angel -- we should speculate no more. There is one way that Buffy could return for a revival series, and it all depends on the man in charge.

No, not the Master -- he's dead. Joss Whedon.

"I would be really happy to get the [revival series] call from Joss," Berman explained. "I have my own thoughts of what it would look like, but my own thoughts are not important. It would be what he thought. I will always let everyone know this is all about Joss. I did everything I knew on how to to be supportive of that, but the stories, the direction, the writing and the tale telling, that's all Joss."

Even though Buffy was very much a pre-9/11-era show about pre-9/11-era teens, Berman continued to explain that she feels -- quite strongly -- that Whedon could find a way to make it work in 2k17.

"Joss is so adaptable," she said. "You saw what he did digitally with Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog . He knows where his audience is. He knows where to find them. By the way, they know where to find him. He was communicating with his audience right away. He didn't hide. No one was doing that."

We agree with Berman whole-heartedly that Whedon could make a Buffy revival work. However, even if the multi-hyphenate Hollywood legend agreed to return to Sunnydale, he might have some issues getting his actors on board: just a few weeks ago Angel himself, David Boreanaz, told Parade that he'd never return to the role.

"No, never; that's done, see ya, next," he said. "I have no problem with the cult audience, and I would totally get back into the genre, but I'm not a big reunion guy. I tend to like to go forward. I don't like to go backward -- except when I've got ice skates on my feet and I'm playing hockey."

Gellar, too, seemed hesitant when she was asked by THR earlier in 2017.

"I have always believed that what was so unique about the show was the use of horrors of those formative years," Gellar said. "With high school and college as a backdrop, we were able to address racism, identity, bullying, guilt, death, first love and heartbreak using the demons as metaphors for the demons we all experience. I am not sure how that translates into adulthood, although I am sure it could."

Something tells us Whedon's involvement might be enough to convince Boreanaz and Gellar that a revival series is a good idea. He just, you know, needs to convince himself first -- and figure out how to explain 14-odd years of aging on an immortal vampire.