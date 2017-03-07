Are you sitting down? No, really, are you? Because we have some tough news to break to you: Joss Whedon's groundbreaking supernatural coming of age series Buffy the Vampire Slayer turns 20 this week.

That's right, Friday, March 10 marks 20 years since "Welcome to the Hellmouth" first introduced viewers to Sarah Michelle Gellar's badass vampire slayer and the rest of the Scoobies -- and we have screengrabs of the terrible '90s clothes to prove it! In honor of this momentous occasion -- and to give you something to do while desperately searching for your fleeting youth -- we've ranked the 25 best episodes of the iconic series, a feat that proved to be as difficult as defeating the First Evil.

While there are bound to be disagreements -- there were 144 episodes to comb through! -- what is the internet for if not to fight about which episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are worthy of being deemed the best? So take a look through the gallery below and prepare your arguments as carefully as Buffy prepares for a fight. We've got all the time in the world.