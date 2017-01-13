Bryan Cranston knows how much you love Better Call Saul, the spin-off of his Emmy Award-winning drama Breaking Bad. He also knows you wish he'd appear on or at least get involved with the prequel that follows Bob Odenkirk's Jimmy McGill before he became the slippery lawyer Saul Goodman. As it turns out, Cranston has been asked multiple times to direct!

"I have been asked to direct an episode of Better Call Saul every year that they've been on the air... with my schedule it just hasn't worked out," Cranston told TVGuide.com while promoting the new season of his Crackle series SuperMansion at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "But I'm a huge fan of the show and of [creators] Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, of course, and I would love to direct an episode."

Cranston also reiterated that he's totally up to make a cameo on the show. "I'd also be in one if Vince Gilligan thought it was a good idea to do that, to pay homage to the milieu that Breaking Bad started," he continued. "We'll see if it can work out. It depends on when they get picked up for another season and what their schedule is. We don't know yet. Stay tuned."

Better Call Saul returns for Season 3 in the spring on AMC.