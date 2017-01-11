One of the delights of watching AMC's Better Call Saul is the show's use of memorable characters from the show it spun off from, Breaking Bad. We've seen Tuco (Raymond Cruz), Don Hector/Tio (Mark Margolis), the obnoxious Ken (Kyle Bornheimer), the killer twins (Daniel and Luis Moncada), Krazy-8 (Max Arciniega) and arms-dealer Lawson (Jim Beaver) pop in organically to Better Call Saul, but Season 3 of the series will feature the show's best Breaking Bad return yet.

A new promo for one of our favorite shows on television does a whole lot more than hint that Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will play a big part when the series returns. How? With a Los Pollos Hermanos commercial, of course, accompanied by a tweet from Esposito saying, "I'm back!! What you've been waiting for, the rise of Gus is coming!"

In Breaking Bad lore, Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) hooks Walter White (Bryan Cranston) up with Fring in Season 3. Because Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad, it's believed that we're about to see how McGill -- and Mike (Jonathan Banks) -- comes to meet Fring's acquaintance. Los Pollos Hermanos was the chain of fast-food chicken joints that Fring used as a cover for his elaborate meth operation, and the place where Walter White first met him.

Fans of the show won't be surprised with Fring's presence. In the Season 2 finale, Mike was warned not to kill drug dealers with a note, and many believed it was Fring who left it. But the damning evidence came when viewers cracked an easter egg that co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould left in the episode titles of the season. When the first letters of each episode were rearranged, a message read "Fring's Back."

Better Call Saul -- which premiered Seasons 1 and 2 in February -- does not have a premiere date for Season 3 but is expected to debut soon.