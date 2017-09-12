The stars of Broad City don't regret their regrets. Let me explain. Actually, let's let them explain.

TV Guide caught up with Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, the dynamic duo leading Comedy Central's irreverent and timely comedy, to ask the writers/actors if they have regrets in their creative process, and the answer was essentially, "Yes, but that's okay."

"I think every episode, we're like, 'Why did we write this?'" Glazer told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "Every episode there's at least one moment of regret as writers."

Writing the misadventures of Abbi and Ilana is particularly difficult for them because they have to go out there and play the exaggerated versions of themselves. And those characters get into some odd situations, such as when Abbi paraded around the house naked singing at the top of her lungs. They write that, they have to act it out.

"It's like writing and then editing after the production, we know it was worth it and will be worth it," Jacobson said. "So when we write, it's like, 'I guess that person will have to deal with doing that scene.' And then when we're there shooting, it's like, 'Why did we do this?' And then in the edit, we're like, 'Good thing we did it!'"

Good thing for us, too!

