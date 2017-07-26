We now know what Britt Robertson's next project will be after Netflix canceled Girlboss.

The actress, who also starred in The Secret Circle and Under the Dome, will headline Shondaland's hip new legal drama, For the People. According to Deadline, she'll play a public defender named Sandra who got into law because of an injustice her family experienced during her childhood. She takes over the role from Britne Oldford, who was recast after the pilot was shot.

The show centers on a new crop of lawyers working for both the defense and prosecution who take on high-profile cases in the famed Southern District of New York Federal Court. We'll get to see how they handle the high stakes and, as with all of Shondaland's other shows, how the job intersects with their personal lives.

ABC Picks Up New Shonda Rhimes Drama For the People

The project, which has been ordered to series, previously enlisted Scandal's Paul William Davies as a writer and Shonda Rhimes as one of the executive producers. It also stars Lyndon Smith and Ben Rappaport.