Hunters' Britne Oldford has been tapped to star in Shondaland's legal drama pilot for ABC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport will also join the cast.

The as-yet-untitled pilot is written by Scandal's Paul William Davies and executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. If it's picked up, it will be the sixth(!) Shondaland show on the network, after Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, The Catch and the upcoming Still Star-Crossed.

The series will be set in the high-profile Southern District of New York Federal Court and follow young prosecuting and defense attorneys as they learn the ropes while balancing their complicated personal lives.

Britne Oldford

Oldford will play Sandra Black, a determined rookie public defender who was inspired to become an attorney by an injustice her family suffered when she was a child.

Smith -- best known as a TV actor for her role as National Security Advisor Dr. Nancy McNally on The West Wing, but whose true claim to fame is as one of America's greatest living playwrights -- will play Tina Krissman, the no-nonsense clerk for the district court.

Rappaport, who plays Portia Doubleday's smarmy ex-boyfriend Ollie on Mr. Robot, will play Seth, Oldford's counterpart on the prosecution side.

The series is untitled, but press materials for the show have referred to the Southern District as "the Mother Court."