ABC's ever-flowing well of hits -- Shonda Rhimes -- continues to produce.

The network expanded its relationship with the prolific Rhimes by ordering a pilot executive produced by her production company Shondaland, according to Deadline. Written by Scandal's writer-producer Paul William Davies, the untitled drama is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, known as the "Mother Court," and follows bright-eyed new lawyers on both sides of the aisle as they handle some of the highest profile cases in the country.

ABC -- and let's be real, everyone else -- can't seem to get enough from Shondaland, with the production company's Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, The Catch and the upcoming Still Star-Crossed currently on its roster or in production. ABC may need to chip into its other days of the week to contain it all!

ABC is also ahead of the pack for its laying down its new 2017 lineup, with pilots ordered for this Shondaland drama, a comedy by Black-ish producer Kenya Barris called Malcolm & Libby, a Marc Cherry drama starring Reba McEntire and a straight-to-series order for the Marvel drama The Inhumans scheduled for next fall.