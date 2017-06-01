Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Brendan Fraser will need to sharpen his detective skills for his new gig. The star of such films as The Mummy and Blast from the Past has been cast in the upcoming FX anthology, Trust, as a private investigator.

The 10-episode first installment centers on John Paul Getty III, heir to the Getty oil fortune, who was kidnapped in Rome in 1973. While Italian police think it's a prank, the rest of his family is too preoccupied to come to his rescue. Fraser will take on the role James Fletcher Chace, Getty's eccentric P.I. who also happens to be a master fixer.

The series comes from the Academy Award winning team made up of Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. It stars Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty, founder of the Getty family dynasty; Hilary Swank as J. Paul Getty III's mother Gail Getty; and Harris Dickinson as J. Paul Getty III.

Trust premieres on FX in January 2018.