Blindspot's Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) may have had her memory erased a while back, but that doesn't mean she forgot how to love. Aww.

We've seen Jane dabble in romance before -- her latest dalliance with an art expert she met at an exhibition before the FBI shot up the joint in pursuit of an assassin (hey, it beats Tinder). But as we saw, Jane just isn't sure she's cut out for romance.

TVGuide.com caught up with Alexander in Los Angeles and we had to ask what's ahead for Jane's romantic aspects. To our surprise, she said Jane will jumpstart her love life, but she also felt sorry for the poor suitors who get tangled in it.

"You will see Jane dabble a little bit more in romance," Alexander says in the video. "But it's kind of like dating a bomb, you know what I mean? I feel bad for the guy." Given how her past relationships have gone on this show, we do, too.

The big question is whether or not her co-worker and one-time flame Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) will come back into her orbit of love. Alexander won't say definitively one way or the other, but does say that "all good relationships take time to build, we're working on it."

Blindspot returns Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8/7c on NBC.