Somebody's about to bite the dust on Blindspot.

We've heard that a major death is coming to the NBC drama - and the victim is someone you probably won't see coming. Not even star Jaimie Alexander could have predicted this one, and it's going to have major repercussions for Jane & Co.

"There is a very shocking death that's coming up that I just read last week that I didn't know was going to happen," the actress tells us. "It's very sad."

Blindspot is no stranger to killing off characters in jaw-dropping fashion (RIP, Bethany Mayfair), so who will it be this time? And is the fatality an accident, or murder? The big exit is scheduled to take place in Episode 16, which will likely air in February.

Who do you think the victim will be? Start theorizing!

